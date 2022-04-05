Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. Over the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $556,314.19 and approximately $51,012.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003530 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00037335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00106753 BTC.

About Electrify.Asia

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official message board is medium.com/electrifyasia . Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Buying and Selling Electrify.Asia

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

