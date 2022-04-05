Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ELMD opened at $12.46 on Friday. Electromed has a fifty-two week low of $8.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a market capitalization of $106.32 million, a PE ratio of 56.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.61.

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

