Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) VP Nathalie Adda Sells 50,559 Shares

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) VP Nathalie Adda sold 50,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $3,601,317.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nathalie Adda also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, Nathalie Adda sold 32,785 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $2,366,421.30.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total value of $1,710,058.14.

On Tuesday, January 11th, Nathalie Adda sold 12,536 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $879,149.68.

NASDAQ:ENTA traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.19. 210,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.60. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $40.37 and a one year high of $102.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.72.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ENTA shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,405,000 after acquiring an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.