Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Receives $53.68 Average PT from Brokerages

Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.68.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.87. 103,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,365. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.39. Enbridge has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Enbridge had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $9.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Enbridge by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.