Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Price Target Lowered to GBX 2,500 at Berenberg Bank

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,600 ($34.10) to GBX 2,500 ($32.79) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDV. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.13) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.79) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from GBX 1,830 ($24.00) to GBX 2,060 ($27.02) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,316 ($17.26) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,245.20 ($29.45).

Shares of Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 1,939.12 ($25.43) on Monday. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($19.74) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,160 ($28.33). The firm has a market cap of £4.82 billion and a PE ratio of 28.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,863.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,780.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.95%.

