Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.64.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,625 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,263,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,396,000 after purchasing an additional 695,415 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 166,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 130,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $11.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,770,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,069,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $11.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 2.07.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Energy Transfer’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

