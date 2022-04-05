Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Entegris worth $10,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. David J Yvars Group raised its position in shares of Entegris by 16,147.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 11,407,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,337,429 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,699,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,245,000 after purchasing an additional 621,749 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Entegris by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,697,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,654,000 after purchasing an additional 604,249 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Entegris by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,432,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,411,000 after buying an additional 436,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Entegris by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,622,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,843,000 after buying an additional 356,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

ENTG opened at $124.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.97. The firm has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.10. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.16 and a fifty-two week high of $158.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from Entegris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Entegris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Mizuho raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

In related news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 9,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,236,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $1,616,100.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,257 shares of company stock valued at $6,606,256 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.