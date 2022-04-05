Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Entegris is a leading provider of materials management solutions to the microelectronics industry including, in particular, the semiconductor manufacturing and disk manufacturing markets. The company’s materials management solutions for the semiconductor industry assure the integrity of materials as they are handled, stored, processed and transported throughout the semiconductor manufacturing process. These solutions enable customers to protect their investment in work-in-process and finished devices. “

Get Entegris alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $183.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Entegris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Entegris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.70.

Entegris stock traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,845,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,287. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.86. Entegris has a 12 month low of $101.16 and a 12 month high of $158.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $635.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.51 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 17.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Entegris news, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $120,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corey Rucci sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $298,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,257 shares of company stock worth $6,606,256 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Entegris in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Entegris (ENTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.