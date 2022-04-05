Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) SVP Sells $283,200.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.