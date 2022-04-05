Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) SVP Sells $283,200.00 in Stock

Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) SVP Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 2,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $283,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE:ETR traded up $1.90 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $121.31. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,721. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.62 and its 200 day moving average is $107.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $122.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Entergy from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.
Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.
