Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Raised to $135.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Entergy stock opened at $119.41 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.18. Entergy has a one year low of $98.50 and a one year high of $120.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

In other news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total value of $527,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.42, for a total value of $79,065.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,447 shares of company stock worth $10,940,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,696,000 after acquiring an additional 94,447 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,650,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,063,000 after acquiring an additional 265,537 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 137.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 145.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

