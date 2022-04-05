Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DGSE Companies, Inc. wholesales and retails jewelry, diamonds, fine watches and precious metal bullion products to domestic and international customers via traditional and Internet channels. A wholly-owned subsidiary, Silverman Consultants, Inc., is one of the oldest and largest jewelry liquidation firms in the United States. In addition to its retail facilities, the Company operates live Internet auctions which can be accessed at www.FirstJewelryAuctions.com and www.dgse.com. “

Get Envela alerts:

Envela stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Envela has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $123.05 million, a PE ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Envela ( NYSEAMERICAN:ELA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.44 million. Envela had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 42.82%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Envela will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Schepp acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 16,731 shares of company stock worth $73,379. 71.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Envela by 35,742.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Envela by 614.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Envela by 1,836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Envela during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Envela Company Profile (Get Rating)

Envela Corp. buys and sells all kinds of jewelries including diamonds, fine watches, rare coins and currency, precious metal bullion products, scrap gold, silver, platinum, palladium, collectibles, and other valuables. The firm operates through the following segments: DGSE and ECHG. It offers its products through retail and wholesale stores, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envela (ELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.