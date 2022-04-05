EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Price Target Cut to $359.00

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $410.00 to $359.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPAM. Bank of America lowered EPAM Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $770.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered EPAM Systems from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $630.00 to $385.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on EPAM Systems from $650.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $499.10.

EPAM opened at $297.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $725.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $340.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.58.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 12.82%. EPAM Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

