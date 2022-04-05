Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arhaus, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.98 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

