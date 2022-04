Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arhaus, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARHS)

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arhaus in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Arhaus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARHS. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

NASDAQ:ARHS opened at $8.98 on Monday. Arhaus has a 1 year low of $6.17 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus (Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws décor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.