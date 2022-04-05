Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCRT)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alaunos Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Alaunos Therapeutics alerts:

Alaunos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TCRT. Raymond James set a $2.00 price objective on Alaunos Therapeutics and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alaunos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of TCRT stock opened at $0.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.54. Alaunos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.61 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

About Alaunos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaunos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.