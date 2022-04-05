Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Codexis, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Codexis in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Kim anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Codexis’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CDXS. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Codexis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXS opened at $21.88 on Monday. Codexis has a 52-week low of $16.41 and a 52-week high of $42.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.35 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Codexis news, CEO John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $728,805.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $81,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $5,414,000. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 6.2% during the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 304,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 17,909 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 1.6% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 93,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Codexis during the third quarter valued at about $4,754,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 111.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,516 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 33,423 shares in the last quarter.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

