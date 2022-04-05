Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Soleno Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, April 4th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SLNO stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 18,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 482.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 50,305 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 868.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares during the period. 36.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

