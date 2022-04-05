Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after acquiring an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,190,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,183,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,404,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equity Residential by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 37,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Shares of EQR opened at $91.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $70.90 and a 12 month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential ( NYSE:EQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.62%.

In related news, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EQR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

About Equity Residential (Get Rating)

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.