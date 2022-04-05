Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

EBKDY stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 140,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,464. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.42. Erste Group Bank has a 1-year low of $13.16 and a 1-year high of $25.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.83.

About Erste Group Bank (Get Rating)

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

