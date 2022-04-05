Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) Shares Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,905 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESNT. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 4th quarter worth $2,643,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 373,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Essent Group by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,915,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Essent Group by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 119,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,421,000 after acquiring an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESNT traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.55. 544,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,745. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.06. Essent Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $39.26 and a 12-month high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.24. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.09%.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Essent Group from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

In other Essent Group news, Director Robert Glanville acquired 1,000 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,288 shares of company stock valued at $364,531 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

