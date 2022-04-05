Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) Trading Down 0.9%

Etn. Fr. Colruyt NV (OTCMKTS:CUYTY – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.47 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 733 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.56.

CUYTY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Etn. Fr. Colruyt from €42.50 ($46.70) to €39.00 ($42.86) in a report on Friday, January 21st.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.10.

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale and FoodService, and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers.

