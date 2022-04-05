Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CAO Sells $86,813.70 in Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $130.21. 3,261,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,673. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.62. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.38 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in Etsy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 291,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Etsy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Etsy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,248,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ETSY. UBS Group upgraded Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Etsy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.00.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.