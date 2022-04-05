Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives $12.00 Average PT from Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Euronav in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EURN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,701 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Euronav by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. 36.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Euronav stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $11.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,432,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,177. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.17. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.55 and a twelve month high of $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.81.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The shipping company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $85.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.58 million. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 77.54%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronav will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile (Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

