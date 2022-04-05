Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $53.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.15% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a provider of mission critical water treatment solutions. The company offer services, systems and technologies to support customers’ full water lifecycle. Its operating segment consists of Industrial, Municipal and Products. Industrial Segment provides fully-integrated systems and service solutions. Municipal Segment provides engineered solutions and equipment for the treatment of wastewater, purification of drinking water and odor and corrosion control for municipalities. Products Segment sells differentiated technologies to a diverse set of water treatment system specifiers, integrators and end users globally. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is based in PITTSBURGH, United States. “

AQUA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.75.

AQUA traded down $2.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.86. The stock had a trading volume of 36,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 809,444. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.81, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. Evoqua Water Technologies has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $49.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.35 and a 200-day moving average of $42.91.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Herve Fages sold 40,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $1,766,712.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin Lamb sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total transaction of $4,202,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 160,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $5,315,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,334,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,120,000 after purchasing an additional 678,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

