Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $97.15

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $97.15 and last traded at $97.41, with a volume of 1537287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $132.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.50 and its 200 day moving average is $117.91.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 8.48%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

