Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $1,041,700.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
EXR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.47. 748,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,770. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.14 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.
Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $439,657,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.
