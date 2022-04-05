Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CEO Sells $1,041,700.00 in Stock

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

EXR stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.47. 748,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,770. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.14 and a 12 month high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The firm had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 15,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $439,657,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $3,103,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.