F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $242.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.12.

FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $214.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,149. F5 has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $687.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.08 million. F5 had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.65%. F5’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that F5 will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,098. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in F5 by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

