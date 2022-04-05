F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Receives $242.12 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $242.12.
FFIV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on F5 from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised F5 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on F5 from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on F5 from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.
NASDAQ:FFIV traded up $2.22 on Thursday, reaching $214.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,149. F5 has a 12-month low of $174.34 and a 12-month high of $249.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.22.
In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.95, for a total value of $33,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $324,281.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,563,098. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F5 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in F5 by 64.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.
About F5 (Get Rating)
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
