Fabian Souza Sells 21,400 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stock

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Exelon stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,558,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,015,335. The company has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.57 and a 52 week high of $48.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.23.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,261,000 after buying an additional 872,516 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 66.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 21.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 866,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,899,000 after purchasing an additional 155,309 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the third quarter worth $2,810,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in Exelon by 3.9% in the third quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

