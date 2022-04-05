Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $573.51 Million

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) to post $573.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $570.00 million to $577.34 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $479.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $566.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.71.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FN. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Fabrinet by 33.1% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Fabrinet by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 24.3% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fabrinet stock opened at $107.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.93. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $126.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.17.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

