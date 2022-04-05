Falconswap Trading 1.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FSW)

Falconswap (FSW) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. Falconswap has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $58,843.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Falconswap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00037436 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.07 or 0.00106712 BTC.

Falconswap Profile

Falconswap (FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here . Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

