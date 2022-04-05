Fate Therapeutics’ (FATE) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Fate Therapeutics to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.86.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total value of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,318. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,113,000 after acquiring an additional 365,006 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after buying an additional 537,700 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,686,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,718,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $159,077,000 after buying an additional 337,254 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

