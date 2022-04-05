Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.63) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Fate Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 60.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.78) to ($2.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($3.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($2.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fate Therapeutics.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FATE. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday. Wedbush increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

FATE stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.55. 31,143 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,329,354. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $97.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63 and a beta of 1.57.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total value of $971,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $1,105,301.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,318. 18.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,180,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 100,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 38,091 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 331.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 81,034 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 62,238 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 239,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,217,000 after acquiring an additional 30,588 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

