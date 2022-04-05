Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on FATE. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.40 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.86.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 379.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 34,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.86, for a total transaction of $1,600,550.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,787 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,318 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,277,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,686,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,191,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after acquiring an additional 762,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,238,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,918,000 after acquiring an additional 624,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates.

