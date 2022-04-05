Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Receives “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $1,600.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FQVTF. Peel Hunt started coverage on Fevertree Drinks in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Fevertree Drinks from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.34) to GBX 1,870 ($24.52) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,500 ($45.90) to GBX 3,350 ($43.93) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fevertree Drinks from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.97) to GBX 3,030 ($39.74) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2,217.14.

Get Fevertree Drinks alerts:

Shares of FQVTF stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19. Fevertree Drinks has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Fevertree Drinks Plc operates as a holding and investment company. It manufactures and supplies premium carbonated mixes. The firm’s products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fevertree Drinks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fevertree Drinks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.