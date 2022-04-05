FG Merger Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:FGMCU)

FG Merger’s (NASDAQ:FGMCU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, April 6th. FG Merger had issued 7,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 25th. The total size of the offering was $70,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of FG Merger stock opened at $10.04 on Tuesday. FG Merger has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.06.

Get FG Merger alerts:

Receive News & Ratings for FG Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.