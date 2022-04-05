FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Opportunity Financial LLC provide financial technology platform which powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit. Opportunity Financial LLC, formerly known as FG New America Acquisition Corp., is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of NYSE OPFI opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.27. FG New America Acquisition has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $11.40.

FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.36 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

