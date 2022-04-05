Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Holdings Lifted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 1.67% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $15,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIDU. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period.

Get Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $53.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average of $54.18. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $48.70 and a twelve month high of $57.77.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.