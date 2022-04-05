Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Bought by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,853 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 134.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 35.6% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. BTIG Research started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

In related news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 14,650 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $790,221.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,138 shares of company stock worth $1,220,292 in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 25.23% and a net margin of 15.48%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.85%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

