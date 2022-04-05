Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values (LON:GPE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 700 ($9.18) price objective on the stock.

GPE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.20) target price on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Fidelity Special Values in a report on Monday, March 14th.

Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 706.50 ($9.27) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.79 billion and a PE ratio of 119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.29, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fidelity Special Values has a 12-month low of GBX 608 ($7.97) and a 12-month high of GBX 748 ($9.81).

