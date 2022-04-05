FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Thomas Tull Acquires 10,850 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75.

Shares of FIGS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS ( NYSE:FIGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $128.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.06 million. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

