FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Major Shareholder Thomas Tull Acquires 10,850 Shares

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) major shareholder Thomas Tull bought 10,850 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.92 per share, with a total value of $248,682.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Thomas Tull also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, April 1st, Thomas Tull bought 68,300 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $1,496,453.00.
- On Monday, March 21st, Thomas Tull acquired 253,637 shares of FIGS stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $5,009,330.75.
Shares of FIGS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The company had a trading volume of 73,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,232,930. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.40.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIGS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on FIGS from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Cowen boosted their target price on FIGS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on FIGS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.31.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $932,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FIGS by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,298,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,467,000 after buying an additional 2,243,324 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in FIGS by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.
FIGS Company Profile (Get Rating)
FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.
