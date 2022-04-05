Financial Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) versus Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -244.94% -118.50% Solid Biosciences -530.02% -31.30% -27.97%

Volatility and Risk

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Outlook Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Outlook Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 217.46%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus target price of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 666.13%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 52.01 -$53.16 million ($0.32) -5.91 Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 10.06 -$72.19 million ($0.69) -1.80

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Biosciences. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Outlook Therapeutics on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Outlook Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

About Solid Biosciences (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

