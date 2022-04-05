Financial Contrast: Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) & Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize $89.45 billion 0.37 $2.66 billion $2.58 12.28

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 2.97% 16.97% 4.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize 1 7 3 0 2.18

Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has a consensus target price of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 33.99%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a consensus target price of $28.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.04%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 25, 2021, it operated and licensed 12,328 convenience stores, which include 9,976 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as 1,900 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online. The company was formerly known as Koninklijke Ahold N.V. and changed its name to Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. in July 2016. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.

