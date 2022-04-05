Financial Contrast: WaveDancer (WAVD) vs. Its Competitors

WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD – Get Rating) is one of 399 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare WaveDancer to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.8% of WaveDancer shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares WaveDancer and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WaveDancer $13.90 million $410,000.00 125.28 WaveDancer Competitors $1.76 billion $283.31 million 2.22

WaveDancer’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer. WaveDancer is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for WaveDancer and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A WaveDancer Competitors 2732 13361 24517 676 2.56

As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 32.49%. Given WaveDancer’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WaveDancer has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares WaveDancer and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WaveDancer 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% WaveDancer Competitors -114.38% -63.38% -6.37%

Volatility & Risk

WaveDancer has a beta of 3.35, suggesting that its share price is 235% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer’s rivals have a beta of -12.16, suggesting that their average share price is 1,316% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WaveDancer beats its rivals on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About WaveDancer (Get Rating)

WaveDancer, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

