Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Financial Institution Inc. is a bank holding company. The banks provide a wide range of consumer and commercial banking services and products to individuals, municipalities and small and medium size businesses, including agribusiness. While the banks function as community banks, the company strives to provide their customers with a broad range of competitive services generally provided only by larger, regional banks. “

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

FISI traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.72. 32,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,314. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.24. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 36.29% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $52.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FISI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 189.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 136.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 88,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Financial Institutions by 10.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 142,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

