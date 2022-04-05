Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Trading Down 7.5%

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) was down 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08. Approximately 6,420 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 6,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Fire & Flower to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

