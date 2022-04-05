First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Receives $993.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $993.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $1,000.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th.

In other news, insider Jeffery L. Ward bought 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $749.66 per share, with a total value of $128,941.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig L. Nix bought 129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,471 shares of company stock valued at $402,090. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in First Citizens BancShares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCNCA traded down $13.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $644.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,447. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $742.11. First Citizens BancShares has a 52-week low of $641.30 and a 52-week high of $947.71. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $471.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.59 EPS. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares will post 77.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.49%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its loan services include commercial, business, and consumer lending. The firm’s deposit services include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

