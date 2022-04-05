First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.97 Million

Equities analysts expect First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) to post sales of $27.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.28 million and the highest is $28.65 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $121.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $111.16 million to $131.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $135.60 million, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $155.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. First Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.25%. The business had revenue of $27.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.17 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of First Guaranty Bancshares stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,182. The company has a market cap of $256.78 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.37. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

In related news, Chairman Marshall T. Reynolds sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $30,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 1,501.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

