First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FSLR. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on First Solar from $140.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on First Solar from $90.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on First Solar from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on First Solar from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on First Solar from $67.00 to $57.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.67.

FSLR stock opened at $83.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.95. First Solar has a 12-month low of $61.24 and a 12-month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.36.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.16. First Solar had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Solar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $183,267.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,711 shares of company stock valued at $831,764 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Solar by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

