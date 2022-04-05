First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Stake Boosted by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 21,044 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $598,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Municipal High Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,687. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.02 and a twelve month high of $57.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

