First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.52% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,692,000 after buying an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 214,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,497,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 189,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,487,000 after acquiring an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 188,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FPX opened at $110.92 on Tuesday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $94.60 and a 52-week high of $136.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.93.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

