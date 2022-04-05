First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

FUNC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Get First United alerts:

NASDAQ:FUNC opened at $23.33 on Friday. First United has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.08. The firm has a market cap of $154.54 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.80.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First United in the third quarter worth $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 16.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First United in the second quarter worth $796,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.72% of the company’s stock.

About First United (Get Rating)

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.